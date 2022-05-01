THA employee charged with misbehaviour in public office

Tobago

CHARGED: THA employee Chrisette St Clair – TTPS

An employee of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) is expected to appear before a Scarborough Magistrate on Tuesday, charged with two counts of misbehaviour in public office.

Chrisette St Clair, 29, of Scarborough, was charged with the offences following advice received from Deputy Director of

Public Prosecutions Tricia Hudlin-Cooper, on Friday.

On March 10 last year, the Chief Administrator of the THA made a report to the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB) that

from October 2020 to November 2020, an employee of the Division of Food Production, Forestry and Fisheries collected $48,544 from 168 people on behalf of the division. She allegedly failed to deposit the money into the division’s account.

It is alleged that the employee went further to conceal her actions by omitting entries in the division’s cash book with the intention to deceive and defraud her employers.

An investigation supervised by Snr Supt Deryck Walker and including Insp Daniel, Sgts Baldwin and Philip, and WPCs Dillon

and Loney-Philip was launched into the matter. St Clair was arrested on April 27 by ACIB officers and charged with the offences on Friday by WPC Dillon.