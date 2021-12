News

Majourie Daniel voted early in the THA election at Roxborough Anglican Primary School on Monday. Photo by David Reid

Join us for live coverage and updates as Tobagonians vote in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.

Senior Tobago police brief officers at the Scarborough Police Station on Monday before polls open for the THA election. Photo courtesy TTPS

PDP candidate for Bon Accord/Crown Point Joel Sampson, right, with his mother Grace McKenzie and sister Corenza McKenzie outside the Bon Accord Government Primary School, on Monday. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

PNM candidate for Bon Accord/Crown Point Clarence Jacob shows his voting finger outside the Bon Accord Government Primary School on Monday. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

There was a strong early turnout of voters at the Roxborough Anglican Primary School on Monday. Photo by David Reid

