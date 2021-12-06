THA election 2021: Live Updates

Join us for live coverage and updates as Tobagonians vote in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.

Use the hashtag #THAElection2021  to join the discussion.

STORY: PDP candidate Morrison: Electoral boundary change works in my favour

PDP candidate Megan Morrison after voting at the Mt St George Methodist Primary School on Monday.

STORY: Farley: EBC could not assure data security

PDP deputy leader Farley Augustine after voting on Monday in Speyside. – Photo by David Reid

STORY: PNM’s Marcelle hopes support translates to votes

STORY: PNM, PDP leaders pleased with voting in THA election

PDP political leader Watson Duke shows his finger after voting in Roxborough on Monday in the THA election. – Photo by David Reid

STORY: Scarborough voters clueless about shelved EBC pilot project

STORY: Dennis: EBC dropping pilot data project ‘best thing to do’

Senior Tobago police brief officers at the Scarborough Police Station on Monday before polls open for the THA election. Photo courtesy TTPS

STORY: Cops on lookout for THA election quarantine breaches

PDP candidate for Bon Accord/Crown Point Joel Sampson, right, with his mother Grace McKenzie and sister Corenza McKenzie outside the Bon Accord Government Primary School, on Monday. Photo by Jeff K Mayers PNM candidate for Bon Accord/Crown Point Clarence Jacob shows his voting finger outside the Bon Accord Government Primary School on Monday. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

STORY: Jacob, Sampson confident of taking Bon Accord/Crown Point

There was a strong early turnout of voters at the Roxborough Anglican Primary School on Monday. Photo by David Reid

STORY: Voters in east out early for THA election

 

 

 

 

 

