THA Education Secretary unable to confirm reports of 2nd school fight in last week

THA Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett says she is awaiting a report from the schools supervisor three (SS3) Sherry-Ann Hackett to determine if a video involving a fight between schoolgirls was taken at a school on the island.

“Unfortunately, I cannot confirm anything at this time. I’m sorry. I asked the SS3 to report to me and I await her response,” she told Newsday on Friday.

In the video, which went viral, two girls were seen slapping and kicking another female student in the corridor of a school as an unidentified male voice cursed in the background. Other students were also heard screaming.

But Hackett claimed there were three different videos of fights among students circulating on social media on Friday, “Two of the uniforms that do not belong to any school in Tobago.”

National Parent-Teacher Association president Walter Stewart told Newsday he did not hear about the incident but said he would look into the matter.

Meanwhile, Tobago police and other stakeholders are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident last Friday in which a group of girls assaulted one of their classmates at the Signal Hill Secondary School. That video also went viral.

The education secretary, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, condemned that incident.

She said it demanded a comprehensive and thorough investigation, adding that the principal and staff of the school, parents and the PTA, law enforcement and other relevant stakeholders should ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

Hackett said swift and decisive measures would be implemented to address the specific incident and to prevent future recurrence.

Stewart and TTUTA Tobago officer Bradon Roberts also condemned the incident.