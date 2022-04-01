THA Education Division: Seven Tobago students did not sit SEA

News

Secretary of Education Zorisha Hackett. – THA

The THA Division of Education, Research and Technology has said seven children in Tobago did not sit the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam on Wednesday.

A total of 989 students were registered for the exam, but the division said six could not do it it because they were in quarantine for covid19, and one fell ill at the start of the exam and was withdrawn.

As a result, 982 students sat the exam.

In a statement, the division quoted education secretary Zorisha Hackett as saying the students will be able to sit a supplemental examination on April 20. Details will be provided by the division’s schools supervision unit.

The statement said Hackett visited the Parlatuvier and Castara Government Schools after the exam. She was accompanied by schools supervisor Sherry-Ann Rollocks-Hackett and Dr Dane Joseph, of the new Education Health Unit.

“All in all the examinations were conducted successfully,” Hackett was quoted as saying.

She thanked parents, principals, teachers, staff at the division and the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment for their roles in the success of the SEA 2022.