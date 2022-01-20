THA Education Division distributes over 1,000 devices

Tobago

Secretary of Education Zorisha Hackett. – THA

THA Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett has renewed her commitment to improving the working conditions for Tobago’s teachers, while also calling for continuous collaboration on the way forward for the island’s education system.

On Monday, the division distributed over 1,072 electronic devices to primary and secondary schools during a ceremony at the division’s conference room.

A release quoted Hackett as saying the global pandemic had forced the region to adopt what can no longer be considered the new normal but a way of life.

Assistant secretary councillor Orlando Kerr said he is aware that the pandemic has widened the gap between the haves and the have-nots.

“We understand the importance of education and the importance of reaching every student.”

The division’s administrator Denese Toby Quashie said teachers will be given some special focus.

“In addition to schools’ infrastructure and technology, special focus will be placed on training programmes to ensure that teachers can adopt to the growing demands of online teaching and reintegration to face-to-face learning.”