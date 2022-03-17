THA Chief Sec: Reshuffle not my business

News

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine – Photo courtesy THA Department of Information

This week’s Cabinet reshuffle is not the business of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

This was the only comment Farley Augustine, THA Chief Secretary, made on the reshuffle the day after the Prime Minister announced the changes in his government.

On Wednesday the appointments of Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, Housing Minister Penelope Beckles-Robinson and Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis were revoked.

Law Association past president Reginald Armour is now Attorney General and Al-Rawi is Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.

Minister of Agriculture Clarence Rambharat resigned. He has been replaced by Kazim Hosein, previously Local Government and Rural Development Minister.

Robinson-Regis is now Housing and Urban Development Minister and Beckles-Robinson is Minister of Planning and Development.

Senate Vice President Nigel de Freitas was appointed Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries with responsibility for lands. Senator Dr Muhammad Ibrahim will replace de Freitas.

The senatorial appointment of Yokymma Bethelmy was revoked and she has been replaced by Laurence Hislop.

Contacted on Thursday for comment, Augustine said, “The reshuffling is none of my business,” after congratulating Tobagonians de Freitas and Hislop on their appointments.

“I will drink my water and mind Tobago’s business.

“I will say this as well: it would appear the Cabinet reshuffle is influenced by the internal politics of his party. That has happened before. It is nothing new or unique.

“I just pray that those that are now called to serve will do a good job in service.”

He hopes the reshuffle will not cause disruptions for the country and encouraged Hislop to represent Tobago well.

Augustine also said he expects the THA will have a healthier relationship with the newly appointed AG than with Al-Rawi.

Al-Rawi legally challenged Augustine’s decision to appoint Watson Duke, who was Public Services Association (PSA) president at the time, THA deputy chief secretary. Duke was asked to choose between the THA and PSA. Soon after he resigned as PSA leader.

In a release, Al-Rawi said there would be “serious constitutional implications” for the assembly.

The court is expected to make a judgement on the matter in two weeks.

Augustine said, “I hope this new Attorney General will be less hot-headed, and that he would have a better appreciation of constitutional law. I also hope that this new Attorney General will respect the THA and its autonomous nature.”