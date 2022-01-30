THA, Caribbean Development Bank discuss projects

The feasibility of a Tobago Development Bank was discussed last Tuesday at a meeting between Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and a team from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB). Among other topics addressed for financing included public/private/partnerships and other development financing modalities.

Discussions were also held regarding smart agriculture, the blue economy, the green economy, project management strategy, support for business development, and the health sector – including covid19.

Infrastructural topics raised included a coastal protection programme and the Scarborough Secondary (carbon-zero facility).

Other discussion points centred around strengthening the relationship between the THA and CDB through several initiatives inclusive of collaboration in research, data collection, and policy formulation; the participation of THA staff in CDB training; and a possible internship for Tobagonians at the CDB.

Augustine said, “The meetings were timely and I look forward to them bearing fruit that would support Tobago’s development journey. This is a crucial time in Tobago’s development thrust and strategic partnerships are paramount in moving forward.”

The CDB team included president Dr Hyginus “Gene” Leon, vice-president of operations Isaac Solomon, senior advisor to the president Dr Shelton Nicholls and director of projects Daniel Best.

