Teniel Campbell 21st at ‘Worlds’ time trial

Sports

Teniel Campbell – FEPACI

Pro road cyclist Teniel Campbell placed 21st at the UCI World Championships time trial event in Stirling, Scotland, on Thursday.

The Trinidad and Tobago rider completed the 36km distance in 50 minutes and 12.45 seconds against a field of 86 cyclists.

Her time was just over three minutes behind the eventual winner, the American Chloe Dygert, who clocked 46:59.80. Riding to silver was Australian Grace Brown (47:05.47), and Austrian Christina Schweinberger (48:12.75) pedalled to bronze.

The only other rider from the western hemisphere to better Campbell’s placing was Canadian Olivia Baril, who completed the course in 50:11.14, in 19th place.

Campbell’s performance came on the heels of her brazen display at the Tour de France Femmes, two weeks ago for Team Jayco Alula.

She is also expected to feature in Sunday’s elite women’s road race, a challenging distance of 154.1km.