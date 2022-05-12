Tender out for new contractor for Port of Spain hospital block

News

The Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (Udecott) has issued the tender for the first package of works to continue the Port of Spain hospital central block project.

After the corporation’s announcement of a $110 million increase in the $1.1 billion building, last month, cooperate communications manager Roxanne Stapleton-Whyms told Newsday the tender was issued on April 19.

After months of speculation, chairman Noel Garcia confirmed the Shanghai Construction Group (SCG) pulled out of the contractual agreement in an April 8 letter to Udecott.

SCG said, “It would be better for the government of TT and in Udecott’s best interest to find another contractor to complete the project,” and referred to issues linked to the pandemic as the reason for the decision.

Stapleton-Whyms said negotiations on the settlements for all outstanding claims with SCG are still ongoing.

Garcia said the remainder of the work would be divided into seven packages.

Responding to e-mails asking for an update on the status of the project, Stapleton-Whyms said the tenders will be evaluated when the tendering process ends.

This package includes completing the remaining steelworks, sheer wall and slab. Other packages will include building work, medical equipment, furniture, and ICT equipment.

All tenders are expected to go out, be evaluated and contracts awarded by August 2023.

Meanwhile, the demolition of the old Central Block is in progress.