Ten honoured for service on Tobago Day

Tobago Day awardees with Ancil Dennis, seated left, and Chief Administrator Bernadette Solomon-Korroma, seated right, at Shaw Park Complex on Saturday. – THA

TEN people were honoured on Saturday for sterling service to Tobago at the annual Tobago Day Awards at Shaw Park Complex. Tobago Day, which commemorates the establishment of the Tobago House of Assembly, came two days prior to the THA election.

Among the awardee was renowned farmer Orwin Dillon who hopes to see a revival of the sector.

Dillon, whose farm is in Goldsborough, has been in the industry for 40 years producing vegetables and root crops.

After receiving his award he told THA media, “I feel elated to be recognised for my contribution to this island.”

Asked where he sees the sector in five to ten years, he added, “Based on what is in the public domain, once it’s not talk and it’s implemented, I can see in a couple years, for sure, it being a food basket once again.”

Farmer Orwin Dillon, right, collects his Tobago Day award on Saturday. – THA

He said he has noticed more young people getting into farming.

“I think there is an interest – a zeal. But zeal without knowledge is bad.

“What we need to do is have the seniors to train the young ones, else it’s possible they will jump in and jump out. You have to show them the ins and outs so they can enjoy the agriculture sector.”

Dillon, who has been to Grenada training others in agriculture, said, “It is a science. Yuh must have a passion for it. But it’s dollars and cents – yuh want to see a profit so you can sustain yourself and your family.”

Other awardees included Lloye Warner, Thomas Noel Sosa, Aaron George Reid, Cheryll Birchwood Uzoro W Thabiti, Cowie’s Bakery, Liz N Williams Foundation, Kleon McPherson, Joshua James and Roland Murray.

Singer Sharon Phillips performs at Tobago Day Awards on Saturday. –

Tobago Day awardees:

Lloye Warner – Tobago Medal of Honour Gold for distinguished and outstanding service in entrepreneurship.

Thomas Noel Sosa – Tobago Medal of Honour Gold for distinguished and outstanding service in education and community service

Orwin Dillon – Tobago Medal of Honour Silver for long and meritorious service in agriculture

Aaron George Reid – Tobago Medal of Honour Silver for long and meritorious service in education, culture and community service

Cherryll Birchwood Uzoruo W Thabiti – Tobago Medal of Honour Silver for long and meritorious service in culture and the arts

Cowie’s Bakery – Tobago Medal of Honour Silver for long and meritorious service in entrepreneurship

Liz N Williams Foundation – Tobago Medal of Honour Bronze for loyal and devoted service community service

Kleon McPherson – Tobago Medal of Honour Bronze for loyal and devoted service in culture and community service.

Joshua James – Chief Secretary’s Award for outstanding contribution and significant achievement in sport.

Roland Murray – Chief Secretary’s Award for outstanding contribution and significant achievement in agriculture.