Ten dead, 404 infected by covid19

News

TEN more people died from covid19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported in its daily update on Monday.

In all, some 1,977 people have died from the virus since March last year.

The ministry also recorded 404 new covid19 cases, based on samples for November 18-21.

For the past week, the number of cases has surpassed 400 daily, spiking at 781 new infections on Wednesday and at 28 deaths on Saturday. The total number of active cases as of Monday afternoon was 8,695.

The release said 106 people were at step-down facilities, 87 were in state quarantine facilities and 7,646 were in home self-isolation.

Since the start of the pandemic, some 430,812 tests have been done, revealing 66,293 positive cases, with 55,621 recovering.

The ministry also said 637,934 people have received the first shot of a two-dose vaccine, 594,399 have received their second dose and 40,826 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Some 11,725 people have had an additional primary dose.

The report said 91.7 per cent of covid19 patients were not fully vaccinated, numbering 5,346 out of 5,830 people, suggesting 484 were fully vaccinated, as at November 2.

So far this month, up to Monday, the country has recorded 281 deaths and 8,964 new infections

The past week has seen 107 deaths and 3,623 new infections, as seen below:

November 16: 414 cases, 15 deaths

November 17: 781 cases, six deaths

November 18: 537 cases, 17 deaths

November 19: 491 cases, 11 deaths

November 20: 592 cases, 28 deaths

November 21: 404 cases, 20 deaths

November 22: 404 cases, 10 deaths