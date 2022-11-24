Temporary water schedule for Charlotteville

News

Mechanical problems at the Charlotteville Well has led to some customers in Charlotteville experiencing low water pressure or, in some cases, no water supply.

This was said in an advisory from the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).

The advisory, issued on Wednesday, said as a result, a temporary schedule has been implemented to ensure all affected customers receive a supply of water.

Charlotteville housing scheme will receive water on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays from 10 am to 10 pm, Belle Aire would receive on Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s 10 am to 6pm, while Top River will receive on Friday’s and Sunday’s from 10 am to 6 pm.

Additionally, it said a limited truck-borne service is available upon request.