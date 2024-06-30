Temporary adjustment to court operations

News

The Hall of Justice – File photo by Jeff K Mayers

Court operations in Tobago will operate remotely on July 1 owing to the passage of category-four Hurricane Beryl.

In a statement on June 30, the Judiciary said Tobago’s courts will fully operate remotely, and in Trinidad remote operations will be supported with in-office operations on a reduced scale.

There will be no in-person trials in Trinidad and in-person appointments will be rescheduled.

The Judiciary also advised anyone called for jury selection not to report to the court on July 1.

Information on the rescheduled dates for jury selection will be shared with the public via the media.

During this period, the courts may be contacted via phone call to the Judiciary Contact Centre at: 62-TTLAW (628-8529) (TSTT) 23-LAWTT (235-2988) (DIGICEL)