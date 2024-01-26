Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets Bond After Dominican Republic Arrest For DV

After enjoying some downtime over the Christmas Holidays in the Dominican Republic with his girlfriend Yailin La Más Viral, Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine found himself behind bars for alleged domestic violence after getting into it with his partner.

The rainbow-haired rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is now free, at least for now, after judge Fátima Veloz granted him bond with some conditions applied pending the conclusion of an investigation. 6ix9ine was ordered to pay a $510 deposit, meet with authorities every two months, and attend counseling with Dominican government authorities, at least until the investigation concludes.

The prosecutor had pushed for the rapper to be denied bond, but the judge ruled in his favor. 69’s attorney, Waldo Pimentel, speaks after his release from jail, accusing the prosecutor of fabricating evidence against the rapper.

Yailin had testified that 6ix9ine never hit her, according to local reports. Yailin was also previously arrested for assaulting 69 in an alleged jealous rage because he was looking at other females. The rapper later confirmed on Instagram that they split and accused her of having severe mental health issues. Nevertheless, he denied ever being violent towards her.

In case all of this sounds familiar, it’s because it is. This is the second time that Tekashi 6ix9ine has been arrested in the Dominican Republic in the past year. The “GOOBA” rapper was arrested on the Caribbean island in October last year for allegedly beating up a local producer with his crew. 69 attempted to flee the island on his private jet, but authorities stopped the plane and hauled him off to jail.

A video shows a group of men going inside the producer’s studio but does not show what transpired inside.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has had a lengthy record of being on the wrong side of the law. In 2019, he copped a plea deal and testified against the Nine Trey gang, which he was a member of. His testimony got him labeled as a “rat” but also helped authorities send several members of the gang to prison, including his former manager, Kiffano ‘Shotti’ Jordan, who was sentenced to 15 years.