Tekashi 6ix9ine Calls Attackers Cowards and Drop New Song “Bori”

Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is capitalizing on the attention he is receiving from the recent attack he experienced while at an LA Fitness Gym, and he’s released a new song and accompanying video featuring footage of him in hospital.

6ix9ine debuted a 21-second clip on Instagram in which he shared the new song, “Bori,” featuring Latin artist Lenier who suggested the music video might have been shot in Cuba since the rapper was recently spotted visiting the island.

The clip showed the rapper on a farm where he is seen washing up outside with a hose like the locals, he’s seen pulling out root vegetables, and at one point, he also directs a cart driven by a donkey on the farm. The clip is also interspersed with footage of him being wheeled into the hospital on a makeshift bed, while another clip shows his swollen face and bloodshot eyes. The rapper is also shown being examined by a document as he lies before an x-ray machine.

In the caption, he thanked fans for the support while captioning the attack, #LAFitness.

“HEY GUYS IM BACK THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO CALLED AND REACHED OUT,” 69 said for the first time since the incident occurred almost a week ago. “I LOVE YOU GUYS FOREAL NEW MUSIC VIDEO LINK IN MY BIO LIVING LEGEND/LEYENDA VIVA OUT NOW. GO SHARE AND COMMENT #LAFITNESS.”

The full-length video shows Tekashi in a different light – he’s seen working in the field where he cuts and carries bundles of sugar cane stalks, as he drives the oxen, and is seen cooling down from the heat in a small river.

6ix9ine also shares out bundles of cash with people in the video. In his Instagram caption, the video appears to be shot between Cuba, his country, Mexico and Puerto Rico. The rapper still has bloodshot eyes in some of the scenes of the video as he appears to be exhausted or possible still nursing injuries from the gym attack.

On Thursday night, Palm Beach authorities announced the arrest of three men who are suspected of being responsible for the brutal beating the rapper experienced. The suspects are Rafael Medina Jr., 43; Octavious Medina, 23; and Anthony Maldonado, 25.

In the video shared on social media, the rapper was kicked and stomped by two men on video. It’s unclear the motive behind the beating. 6ix9ine also reshared the video on his Instagram while questioning the motive of the men who attacked him.

“For 2 years I been walking around with no security,” 6ix9ine wrote while calling the attack cowardly. “What happen here was nothing but cowardly. I’m not mad this happened. In the street there’s no rules so I cant say they were wrong. Obviously it wasn’t fair but again the streets has no rules. Just imagine having nothing to do to with a situation and feel obligated to make it your business. (Very weird) I’m happy to be here still.”

The rainbow-haired rapper also thanks his fans for their support.