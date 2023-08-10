Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested In Florida, Caught Driving 135 MPH

Tekashi 6ix9ine was taken into custody in Florida after a warrant was executed for his arrest following his failure to attend court.

The controversial rainbow-haired rapper moved to Florida shortly after his release from jail in 2019. His presence in Florida has not been without incident as he is facing another legal hurdle and even landed himself in jail briefly on Wednesday night.

According to TMZ, the rapper was arrested by Palm Beach Sheriffs and booked at the Palm Beach County Jail after he failed to turn up to the court to answer three traffic tickets. Those tickets relate to an incident back in June of this year where he was accused of speeding and other traffic infractions.

A mugshot from the County jail has since surfaced confirming that he was arrested but later bonded out about three hours after his arrest. He received bond, set at $2,000, and was released from jail just after midnight.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is accused of driving 135 mph when the speed limit for the Florida Turnpike area was 65 mph. He was ticketed for speeding and issued citations for driving an unregistered vehicle and not having car insurance.

The rapper was ordered to appear in court in July to answer the charges in July, but he failed to turn up, and an arrest warrant was issued by the judge. The Sherriff’s Office only came across him on Wednesday night, reports suggested.

The rapper has been working feverishly to re-enter the hip-hop world after he was ostracized for cooperating with authorities in a racketeering case in his home state of New York.

He has been releasing music targeting the Latin market but recently made a comeback to rap with “Shaka Laka” featuring Kodak Black, which is currently charting on several hip-hop charts.

In the meantime, his Florida stint is not without its own set of problems, as the rapper was attacked by a group of men at his gym and beaten and robbed.

The vicious beating was caught on camera, and then men were later arrested and charged with assault.