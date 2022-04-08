Tekah-De Freitas being treated for life-threatening condition

News

PRESIDENT of the TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Antonia Tekah-De Freitas is being treated at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope for a potentially life-threatening pulmonary embolism.

Tekah-De Freitas said in a brief statement on Friday that she has been suffering with long covid after being infected with the virus in November.

“This situation came to a head on the morning of March 22, when I was rushed to the emergency room…for a suspected heart attack.

“However, following a series of tests it was realised that it was not a heart attack, but a deep vein thrombosis and the clot had broken up and began travelling through my body.”

The statement said Tekah-De Freitas is currently warded at the hospital being treated for the condition which she said, can quickly become fatal.

“I continue to be on total bedrest and monitored by the doctors.”

The release said De Freitas she will continue to update TTUTA’s central executive as time goes by on how the treatment is proceeding and whatever updates doctors give her on her medical condition.