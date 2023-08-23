Teens off to US for leadership exchange tour

News

Charlotteville Police Youth Club leader Rheanne Moore. – Charlotteville PYC

Head of the Charlotteville Police Youth Club Rheanne Moore is currently leading a cohort of students from secondary schools across Trinidad on a three-week leadership exchange programme in the US.

The programme, funded by the US embassy, runs from August 16-30.

Moore, a graduate of the Harmon’s School of Seventh Day Adventists and a police officer by profession, told Newsday the programme “is aimed at developing a cadre of young adults who have a strong sense of civic responsibility, a commitment to their communities, an awareness of current and global issues, and strong interpersonal leadership skills.”

The programme, she said, also aims to promote mutual understanding, respect, and collaboration between people in the US and other countries of the Western Hemisphere.

“Participants will engage in workshops, community service activities, team building exercises, and meetings with community leaders.”

The 34-year-old Moore said she is participating in the programme in the capacity of adult mentor and will actively support and mentor the group of young people while helping them to model leadership and teamwork.

“For that, I feel like I’m fulfilling my authentic passion for youth work. After all, it’s been ten years of working with youth. I feel honoured.”

She said on their return home, the students will apply what they have learned to implement projects that serve needs in their communities.

In April 2019, Moore served as the secretary of the Tobago Youth Council and was also a youth delegate at the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum at the UN, New York City.

The forum, she said brought youth leaders from around the world to the UN headquarters, giving them the opportunity to engage with government representatives, youth delegates, policymakers and other relevant stakeholders in civil society and the private sector.

“It provided a platform for young leaders from around the world to engage in a dialogue with UN member states and to share ideas on how to advance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”