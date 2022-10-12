Teens among 3 held for Maraval robbery

News

File photo/Roger Jacob

AN 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were among three people held for robbing a Maraval man on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers on patrol on Saddle Road, near Vallot Street, at around 12.30 pm saw two men searching the victim’s pockets and realised one of the bandits was holding a gun.

The officers got out of their car and approached the men, who ran away.

Police from the St Clair CID and members of the Air Guard carried out a search and a 22-year-old Diego Martin man was held after they intercepted his Nissan B13. Police believe he was the getaway driver. The driver was searched and police found a black Smith and Wesson pistol.

The car was reported stolen in Barataria on August 14 and was found with false licence plates

Police later found the two teenagers hiding in an abandoned house in Harold Street, Boissiere Village, Maraval. Investigators said documents belonging to the robbery victim were found in the front yard of a house nearby.

The trio are expected to be questioned and charged for robbery with aggravation. The driver faces additional charges of possession of arms and ammunition.