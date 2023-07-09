Teen stabbed at bar on Friday

News

File photo –

Andy Ramoutar, a 19-year-old man, was hospitalised at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex on Friday night after someone stabbed him during an argument at a bar. The incident occurred around 11pm at Cap’s bar, Southern Main Road in Curepe.

Ramoutar was with his girlfriend and another woman when he got into a dispute with another person at the bar. Witnesses said Ramoutar was about to buy a drink when the suspect approached him, resulting in a physical altercation. During the scuffle, the suspect pulled out a knife from his waist and stabbed Ramoutar in the neck.

Fortunately, quick-thinking patrons managed to restrain the suspect preventing further harm.

Passers-by then rushed the bleeding Ramoutar to the hospital where he received emergency treatment.

Ramoutar’s condition remained critical as of Saturday morning. Doctors continue to monitor his progress at hospital.

The St Joseph Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is continuing investigations.