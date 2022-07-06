Teen shot in fatal police shooting discharged from hospital.

News

Port of Spain General hospital

The 16-year-old boy who was hospitalised after being shot by police last Saturday was discharged from hospital on Tuesday.

Police said the teen was shot in the hand and grazed on the chest when officers of the Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB) shot at a car he was in.

He and two others, both released from police custody, survived an alleged shootout with police after a car chase from Diego Martin ended when the car crashed into Republic Bank, Independence Square. Three died in the incident. Those killed were identified as Fabien Richards, 21, Leonardo Niko Williams and Isaiah Roberts, both 17.

On Monday, protesters burned tyres and other debris to block off the east- and west-bound lanes of the Beetham Highway demanding justice for the three killed by police.

Hours after Monday’s protest, one of two of the survivors who was arrested was released without charge. The second was released a day later.

Both police and the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) are investigating the incident with the PCA calling on anyone with information to come forward.

As part of the police investigation, four GEB officers were placed on clerical duties.

Acting Police Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob at a media conference on Monday said police have video footage of what happened and will not be releasing it since that forms part of the police investigation.