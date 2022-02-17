Teen killed trying to get WiFi connection during blackout

News

A 19-year-old Tunapuna man was gunned down during the blackout on Wednesday night when he tried to connect to a WiFi signal.

Police said Antonio Badenoch was standing in a track near his home on St Vincent Street, Tunapuna, when a white car drove near him and someone inside shot him.

Relatives heard the gunshots and on checking, saw Badenoch bleeding on the ground.

Police from the Tunapuna CID went to the area with Homicide Investigators and a district medical officer who declared Badenoch dead.

Crime scene investigators found 23 spent shells.