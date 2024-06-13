Teen killed, friend injured in Arima shooting

News

Murdered teen Dwayne Carambocas. –

JOEY BARTLETT

ONE teen is injured and another dead after a shooting in Arima on the night of June 11.

A relative of murdered 17-year-old Dwayne “Foots” Carambocas described him as a good teen who had got caught up with the wrong friends.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Thursday, the relative, who did not wish to be identified, said Carambocas was a fun-loving teen who, in recent times, had started following the wrong company.

He said he found out about Carambocas’s murder via a WhatsApp crime group.

He said he had spoken with the murdered teen a few days earlier, but had not seen him in some time.“I messaged him just to check in with him and see how he was going.”

The distraught relative said he tried calling Carambocas’s mother several times, but was unsuccessful.“She probably can’t deal with this right now. Her phone is off.”He is a child, only 17. What is really going on in this place?”

On Tuesday night, Carambocas, of Martinez Trace, Arima. was liming at a friend’s house at John Lane Extension in Arima with 19-year-old Malachai Peter from Almond Crescent, Bregon Park.

Reports say around 7.30 pm, neighbours heard gunshots. One resident went to check and found the teens lying on the floor of the living room.

Carambocas was in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to his head, and Peters had a gunshot to the right side of his buttocks.

An ambulance was called and both were taken to the Arima Hospital. Carambocas was pronounced dead on arrival by Dr Isidore at 8 pm.

Peter is said to be in a stable condition.

Officers from the Arima Police Station collected ten nine-mm shells, three fragments and two projectiles from the house..