Teen injured in Lowlands car accident

A fire officer attends to a teenager who was injured during a two-car accident along the Claude Noel Highway, Lowlands on Sunday. – David Reid

A teenager, seated in the passenger side of a vehicle, was injured in a collision in Lowlands on Sunday morning.

In a brief phone interview with Newsday on Sunday, Chief Fire Officer David Thomas said initial reports said the teen sustained injuries to her upper shoulder.

The incident involved two vehicles, a Nissan Wingroad occupied by just the driver and a Mazda 323 in which the teen and her father were travelling in.

Thomas said the Wingroad was travelling East to West along the Claude Noel Highway and the Mazda was heading North/Northeast in the vicinity of Magdalena junction when it attempted to come out of the junction and turn west onto the highway.

The Mazda, said Thomas, upon realising the Wingroad was oncoming, stopped in the middle of the highway when the collision happened.

According to an eyewitness, the teen was in pain and shock and needed to be calmed by first responders.

Neither of the drivers sustained any visible injuries and all three occupants were taken to hospital. Shirvan police are investigating.