Teen in deadly police shooting discharged from hospital, too distraught to speak

A resident of Sea Lots throws fuel on burning debris during a protest on Monday over the killing of a man and two teen boys by police in Port of Spain on Saturday morning. – ANGELO MARCELLE

The 15-year-old boy who was hospitalised after being shot by police on Saturday was discharged from hospital on Tuesday but was too distraught to speak about what happened when three of his friends were shot dead at Independence Square, Port of Spain.

Newsday contacted the child’s mother on Wednesday night and was told her son was unable to speak with the media. She said he had just watched the news and was reminded of what happened and was overwhelmed.

“Right now he is emotionally broken, he can’t talk to nobody. Right now he not in any position to talk to anybody right now.”

The woman said she too is distraught as one of the men killed is her godson.

Police said the teen was shot in the hand and grazed on the abdomen when officers of the Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB) shot at a car he was in.

He and two others, both released from police custody, survived an alleged shootout with police after a car chase from Diego Martin ended when the car crashed into Republic Bank.

Those killed were identified as Fabien Richards, 21, Leonardo Niko Williams and Isaiah Roberts, both 17. They were from Snake Valley, Laventille; Trou Macaque and Beetham Gardens.

Roberts was supposed to leave the country on Wednesday to live with his mother in the US.

On Monday, protesters burned tyres and other debris to block off the east- and west-bound lanes of the Beetham Highway demanding justice for the three deceased.

Hours after Monday’s protest, one of two of the survivors who was arrested was released without charge. The second was released a day later.

Newsday unsuccessfully searched for the other two survivors, both of whom live at Beetham Gardens.

Speaking with Newsday at his Sea Lots parlour on Wednesday Elijah Mitchell said while the protest may not change much, it makes the powers that be listen to the plight of those in so-called hotspot areas.

Both police and the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) are investigating the incident with the PCA calling on anyone with information to come forward.

As part of the police investigation, four GEB officers were placed on clerical duties.

Acting Police Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob, at a media conference on Monday, said police have video footage of what happened but will not be releasing it since that forms part of the police investigation.