Teen girl still in custody for stabbing schoolmate

Princes Town police station

A 15-year-old girl is still in police custody after she stabbed a schoolmate several times during a fight near Poonwassie Gardens, Williamsville, on Monday afternoon.

In a video being circulated on social media, the girl was seen holding a knife as another schoolgirl bled from stab wounds to her face.

The girl with the knife was arrested and was being kept at the Princes Town police station up to Tuesday afternoon.

A senior police officer said the girl is being questioned by officers of the Southern Division and may face charges of malicious wounding and wounding with intent to kill once a file is compiled and sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The officer said in this situation several factors, including the medical report and the video, would be used as evidence in the enquiry.

Up to Monday afternoon the injured 15-year-old girl remained in hospital, where she is being treated for wounds to her face, chest and arm. Investigators described the injuries as serious but not life-threatening.

A media release from the Ministry of Education on Tuesday afternoon said the school principal had submitted a report, which it had on Tuesday.

“A decision on the disciplinary action to be meted out will be taken and communicated to the school and parents by end of day.

“This matter is also under the active investigation of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).”

The ministry’s release also wished the wounded student a speedy recovery and offered support from the Student Support Services Division.

The release also reported that guidelines on the national school code of conduct had been reissued to principals. The guidelines outline measures deal with school violence.

The release reminded principals and staff that students in uniform, whether on or off school premises, were liable to face expulsion once they were involved in fights or useddangerous weapons.

The ministry also noted that while a revised approach to addressing school violence was still under way, the national code of conduct remained the overarching policy.