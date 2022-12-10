Teen Found with Firearm

Black Immigrant Daily News

A 19-year-old youngster must find $3,000 to give to the state after being found in possession of a firearm.

On December 7, Dwayne Williams, a recent secondary school student, was found in the Villa area with an empty gun on his person.

The police received information which led them to where Williams was standing.

Not only did the police find the gun and an empty magazine on him but they found another empty magazine at his home in Villa.

The young man appeared before Magistrate Dexter Wason on Thursday with his lawyer Wendel Robinson.

He was ordered to pay a fine of $3,000 by January 8.

SOURCE: Observer

