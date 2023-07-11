Teen, father, uncle shot in front of Laventille home

News

Supt Rishi Singh

A TEENAGER was injured as a recent spate of murders on Monday and Tuesday continues.

Police believe the incident stems from an ongoing war between two gangs.

The violent clashes have claimed the lives of two people.

Speaking to Newsday, head of the Homicide Bureau Rishi Singh confirmed the teen was shot just around noon when gunmen opened fire on their target at Leon Street, Morvant.

He said, “We believed the recent upsurge in killings between the San Juan, Barataria divisions is stemming from a war between two gangs is leaving this type of collateral damage.”

When Newsday visited the scene a relative explained that the 15-year-old boy, his father and uncle were in the car, in front of their home when a car passed and shot multiple times at them.

The teen was shot in the leg and the other two men were hit about the body.

They were rushed to hospital.

This story will be updated as more information comes to hand.

Police are currently on the scene of another murder at Nelson Street also believed to be linked to the ongoing gang feud.