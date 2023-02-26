Teen fatally shot in Roaring Creek

Black Immigrant Daily News

Photo: Dane Matute, deceased

by Charles Gladden

ROARING CREEK, Cayo District, Wed. Feb. 22, 2023

An afternoon of fun for some Roaring Creek youth at a popular swimming site near Guanacaste Park on Wednesday, February 22, ended in a terrible tragedy at around 1:20 p.m. when a cruel gunman (or gunmen) opened fire on the group, killing one youth, 16-year-old Dane Matute, Jr., and wounding another, 15-year-old Kaylen Wade.

Initial information is that Matute, a former second form student at Belmopan Comprehensive School, and Wade, were shot by an individual or individuals who were in the bushes on the bank of the creek opposite to where Matute and his group were.

Nyah Gillett, a cousin of Matute, spoke to AMANDALA and highlighted that hanging out at the creek was the norm for them. She said that she and a friend were the first to arrive at the location and were waiting for her cousin and his friends to arrive.

Gillett said she and her friend went into the water and about 30 minutes later, Matute’s group arrived at the steps at the creek bank. The boys tarried on the steps leading down to the creek, and Gillett said she and her friend were thinking of coming out of the water and going to where the boys were, but as they were about to do so, she heard a single gunshot followed shortly after by approximately five more shots.

Everyone from the group immediately dispersed, going up the creek bank, and that was when Matute collapsed on the ground. That was when they discovered that he had been shot, as blood was pouring out of his body.

Matute was shot once to the back, and the bullet passed through his body. He was transported to the Western Regional Hospital, but he passed away before he arrived.

Gillett said that Matute hadn’t been attending school, and that she had encouraged him to return and continue his education. Gillett said her cousin was a very good-natured person, one who was willing to assist anyone who asked him.

Wade, who was injured in the leg, is presently receiving medical attention at the Western Regional Hospital. Police investigating this horrific crime are yet to establish a motive.

NewsAmericasNow.com