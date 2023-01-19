Teen fatally shot in reported confrontation with cops in Denham Town Loop Jamaica

A teenager was shot and killed during a reported confrontation with the police in Denham Town, West Kingston on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Elvis Keiph.

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the information arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), confirmed the shooting.

Reports are that Keiph was among a group of men who opened fire at the police.

The fire was returned and Keiph was discovered found with gunshot wounds. He later died.

The police recovered a 9 mm Glock pistol containing nine live rounds of ammunition.