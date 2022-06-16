Teen among two murdered on Wednesday

News

File photo.

TWO men were killed hours apart in separate incidents on Wednesday.

Police said at about 8:20 pm, Rico Kallicharan, 19, of Righteous Lane Extension, Pinto Road, Arima, was standing in front of his home when two gunmen walked up to him and shot him.

They then ran through a track that connects Righteous Lane Extension to Mottley Trace, and escaped.

Almost three hours earlier, 25-year-old Joshua Stephens, a labourer, was killed at Almond Drive, Morvant.

Police said at about 5:55 pm, they received a call that gunshots were heard in the area.

When they responded, they found Stephens’s body near an elevator on the ground floor of Building 1.

Police have no motive for the killings.