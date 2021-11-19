Teen among three held after Laventille drive-by shooting

News

File photo

Members of the Port of Spain Task Force arrested three men minutes after a drive-by shooting in Laventille on Friday morning.

Police said Aaron Thomas was outside his home at Block 22, Trou Macaque, at around 6.45 am when men in a brown Hyundai Tucson shot at him and drove away towards the Trou Macaque Hill.

One of Thomas’s relatives who was in the house at the time heard the gunshots and saw him bleeding.

Police from the Port of Spain Task Force, CID and Homicide Bureau went to the scene with a district medical officer, who declared Thomas dead.Investigators

found several spent shells.

Members of the Port of Spain Task Force also found a car believed to be the getaway vehicle at Almond Court, Morvant, minutes later.

Three men,19, 20 and 24, from Morvant, were arrested.

Police were led by Sgt Alexander with assistance from Cpl Daniel, PCs Williams and Quintaro.