Teen among 2 killed

News

File photo

TWO men were killed hours apart in separate incidents on Wednesday.

At about 8.20 pm, police said Rico Kallicharan, 19, of Righteous Lane Extension, Pinto Road, Arima, was standing in front of his home when two gunmen walked up to him and shot him.

They escaped by running through a track that connects Righteous Lane Extension and Mottley Trace on Pinto Road.

Earlier on Wednesday, at about 5.55 pm, Morvant police received a report from residents of gunshots in Almond Drive area. When they got there, police found the body of Joshua Stephens 25, near an elevator on the ground floor of Building 1 of the Almond Drive apartment complex.

Police have no motive for either of the killings.