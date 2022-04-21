Teen, 2 others held after Valencia robbery

News

Eastern Division police detained three suspects – a 17-year-old boy and two adults –on Wednesday afternoon, shortly after responding to a report of a robbery with aggravation in the Valencia district.

The teen and the two other suspects, both 22, are all from KP Lands in Valencia.

A police report said their three victims were selling goods at a roadside stall at around 5.30 pm on Wednesday.

They were held up by three young men, one with a gun. They robbed one of the victims of a bag containing cash and then left.

The police were contacted, searched the area and held the three suspects.

Investigations are ongoing.