Teen, 2 others held after Valencia robbery

Eastern Division police detained three suspects – a 17-year-old boy and two adults –on Wednesday afternoon, shortly after responding to a report of a robbery with aggravation in the Valencia district.
The teen and the two other suspects, both 22, are all from KP Lands in Valencia.
A police report said their three victims were selling goods at a roadside stall at around 5.30 pm on Wednesday.
They were held up by three young men, one with a gun. They robbed one of the victims of a bag containing cash and then left.
The police were contacted, searched the area and held the three suspects.
Investigations are ongoing.