‘Teddy,’ 32, gunned down at Freeport home

A 32-year-old man was gunned down at his home in Freeport on Thursday night.

The police said Sharaz “Teddy” Ali, of Uquire Road, died on the spot at around 6.30 pm. He was a state witness in a recent murder that took place in the Central Division.

A police report said Ali and a close male relative were sitting at the front of the house. The relative went inside to shower and, while showering, heard multiple gunshots.

The relative returned outside and saw Ali motionless on the ground with multiple wounds.

Ali was a labourer.

Central Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigation (Region III) police, including Insp Jones, acting Sgt Deo, and PC Ramoutar visited the scene and gathered evidence.

PC Ramoutar is leading the investigations.