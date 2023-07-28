Technical issue stops production at major upstream natural gas supplier

News

Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young

– SUREASH CHOLAI

A major upstream natural gas supplier in TT has shut its production to deal with unplanned technical issues, a release from the Ministry of Energy said on Friday.

It said this has led to a significant reduction in current gas supply which in turn has affected the end users of gas.

The release said, this issue is being given urgent priority attention that is necessary by the upstream entity.

It hopes the situation will be resolved in the shortest possible time frame.