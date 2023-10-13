Tears for slain Rio Claro schoolgirl, 13

News

GONE TOO SOON: Parents of murdered teen Andrea Lallan, Eddie Lallan and Christine

Phillip, comfort each other during her funeral at Old Mayaro Road, Libertville, Rio Claro, on

Thursday. – AYANNA KINSALE

Hugging the coffin carrying the body of his 13-year-old murdered daughter, Eddy Lallan wept openly and repeatedly called for answers for the tragedy.

“Why? Why? My one-and-only. Why did they take Mama?” Lallan said between sobs at the funeral of Andrea Lallan on Thursday.

Lallan, 51, who survived the shooting, wore a sling on his right hand with bandages around his neck. He was inconsolable at the funeral held on the road at the front of the family’s home at Old Mayaro Road in Libertville, Rio Claro.

For his protection, there was a heavy police and soldier presence at the service.

Before the body was taken to the Rio Claro (Laperouse) Cemetery for burial, Lallan and the girl’s mother, Christine Phillip, consoled each other as they wept and gazed at the body clad in a pink dress with a tiara on the head.

Lallan’s grieving sister Gloria Harris sang Through it All in tribute to her niece. She called on mourners to trust in God no matter the situation. She assured them that God would carry them “through the storm.”

Harris said: “Call upon him, and he will answer us. This is a sad time, a sad moment in my life. I cannot come to terms with what happened. Turn to Jesus, please. If you never have a relationship with him, today is your day.”

Andrea was a standard-five student at the St Therese RC Primary School in Rio Claro.

At around 2 am on September 29, Andrea and her wheelchair-bound uncle, Sylvan “Puncin” Lallan, 49, were gunned down at the family’s home. Andrea’s father was also hit several times. The three lived together.

Sylvan’s funeral took place on Tuesday.

One of Andrea’s cousins, Meaver Eastman, shared fond memories of her.

Eastman said Andrea was always with her father. She added that Andrea was always outspoken and liked to go out.

“She was never one day disrespectful to me. She did not have an easy life, but my uncle tried his best. My uncle worked hard to ensure Andrea got what she wanted. For her life to be taken so short is heartless.”

Eastman also criticised some media reports about certain allegations against the girl.

Eastman said everyone, herself included, had let Andrea down.

“This was not an unforeseen circumstance. Had the police taken it more seriously, she might have still been here today. We need to protect our children. She was a nice person, a very beautiful girl. We hope she finds peace.”

Pastor Jason John of the Increase Church in Rio Claro said the Bible teaches that death is inevitable.

“One of these days the sting of death would be taken away. We have hope that one day we will see Andrea again. We cannot bring her back, but we can look to the Lord. There is life after death,” the pastor said.

Andrea was said to have been a victim of abuse.

On Monday, a villager, Tafaire “Taffy” Bain, 27, faced Rio Claro magistrate Ava Vandenburg-Bailey, charged with the murders, attempted murder of Lallan, and having a gun and ammunition.

Vandenburg-Bailey remanded Bain into police custody to reappear in court on November 6.

Attorney Marc Bahadoorsingh represented the accused, and Sgt Arjoon prosecuted.

Head of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Snr Supt Rishi Singh led the investigations, which included ASP Victor, Insp Ramjag and Sgt Ramsahai Singh of HBI Region II.