Teams ready as Dream XI T10 Blast set to bowl off

TTCB treasurer Kiswah Chaitoo, left, chats with cricket manager Omar Khan at Monday’s Dream XI T10 Blast player draft held at the National Cricket Centre, Couva. – Courtesy TTCB

ALL is set for the third edition of the Dream XI T10 Blast, which bowls off at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, next Monday.

At Monday’s (yesterday) player draft, at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, the six competing teams confirmed their final selections ahead of the two-week tournament.

National players such as spinner Sunil Narine, Terrance Hinds and Leonardo Julien were among this year’s first-round draft picks, alongside former West Indies and TT player Dinesh Ramdin, Joshua James and Derrone Davis.

The teams are defending champions Rungetters Blue Devils, Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers, Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants, Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, Soca Kings and Steelpan Players.

First-round action bowls off on Monday with Soca Kings versus Leatherback Giants (noon), followed by Steelpan Players up against Scarlet Ibis Scorchers (3pm) and Rungetters Blue Devils versus Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers (5.30pm). Former TT pacer Rayad Emrit, who captained Blue Devils to the Dream XI T10 Blast’s second-edition trophy, will not feature in the third, since he was selected for Northern Warriors in the Abu Dhabi T10.

At the draft, TT Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath said if any of the selected players is injured, or cannot fulfil his duties, a replacement player may only be selected from the list of non-selected players coming out of the draft.

Additionally, he said the board will provide two playing uniforms per player and for each team’s coach and manager. Supporters will be given contact information for the uniform supplier to buy their own merchandise.

Manager of the Rungetters Sherdon Pierre said the team’s focus remains the same: to win the tournament.

“In the draft we were able to pick three players from our winning squad, plus the four retained.

“Unfortunately, we will be without our inspirational leader Rayad Emrit, who was selected for the Abu Dhabi T10, which will be happening at the same time.

“However, we have the same core of players plus some youngsters . But the goal remains the same, and that’s to win.”

The champion team pockets $100,000 and the runners-up collect $50,000.

Bassarath said not only will the winners will cash in, but all players will also get the opportunity to boost their earnings for Christmas.

“Apart from the prize money for the top three teams, match fees and stipends for the players and officials total $288,000, and have remained unchanged despite the economic situation.

“We expect exciting cricket ev ery day as the T10 Blast will unofficially launch the new season as the cricketers start preparing for a very packed 2023 local calendar,” he said.

The competition concludes with the title match on December 4.

Dream XI T10 Blast Teams

Rungetters Blue Devils – Vikash Mohan, Shannon Gabriel, Uthman Muhammad, Christopher Vincent (retained), Joshua James, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Vishan Jagessar, Kyle Ramdoo, Hakim Mitchell, Mbeki Joseph, Navinb Bidaisee, Jordan Samkaran, Nick Ramdial, Matthew Patrick

Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers – Amir Jangoo, Jesse Bootan, Shaaron Lewis, Ramesh Brijlal (retained), Terrance Hinds, Mario Belcon, Anderson Mahase, Philton Williams, Adrian Cooper, Tevon Jadoo, Jabari Mills, Cephas Cooper, Brandon Maharaj, Rajiv Ramnath

Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants – Terrance Hinds, Kjorn Ottley, Mark Deyal, Yannic Cariah (retained) Leonardo Julien, Marlon Richards, Damien Joachim, Ewart Nicholson, Rishaard Harris, Quincy Babel, Ansel Bhagan, Denzel Antoine, Kyle Kissoondath, Justyn Gangoo

Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers – Tion Webster, Dexter Sween, Khary Pierre, Kamil Pooran (retained), Derrone Davis, Daron Cruickshank, Eric Garcia, Bryan Charles, Kyle Roopchan, Andrew Rambarran, Randy Mahase, Mikkel Govia, Justin Jagessar, Kieshawn Dillon

Soca Kings – Jason Mohammed, Jon Russ Jagessar, Kirstan Kallicharan, Chadeon Raymond (retained), Sunil Narine, Sion Hackett, Shiva Sankar, Akiel Cooper, Akeal Mollon, Jarlarnie Serles, Dejourn Charles, Bevon Duncan, Andre Brown, Nadim Mohammed

Steelpan Players – Imran Khan, Jyd Goolie, Marlon Richards, Adrian Ali (retained), Dinesh Ramdin, Jahron Alfred, Rocky Japiaul, Aaron Alfred, Teshawn Castro, Justin Manick, Kashtri Singh, Kiedel Glasgow, Brandon Ramdial, Isaiah Rajah, Liam Mamchan