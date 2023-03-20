Team Elite Karate earns 49 medals at Tatami Open

Sports

Team Elite Karate with their medals from the Tatami Open Championship. –

Team Elite Karate earned 49 medals at the Tatami Open Championship, held at the Woodbrook Youth Facility earlier this month.

In a media release, Team Elite said it was the Sangre Grande-based club’s first championship for 2023. The competition was sanctioned by PKATT/WAKOTT.

Athletes in various age groups displayed their skills in: creative forms, creative, weapons forms and point sparring.

Team Elite’s 31 karatekas won 26 gold, 11 silver and 12 bronze medals.

The club is coached by Sensei Barry Winter and Sensie Lena Winter.

Some of the club’s top performers were:

Chelsea Winter – 3 gold medals

Christian Winter – 3 gold medals

Kristiano Lacario – 3 gold medals

Darshan Durga – 2 gold, 1 silver

D’andra Murray – 2 gold medals

Malika Williams – 2 gold medals

Ivana Sealey – 2 gold medal

Logan Chow – 2 gold medals

Isabella Juteram – 2 gold medals

Dillon Persad – 2 gold medals

Leonardo Serrette – 1 gold, 1 silver

Jamel Johnson – 1 gold, 1 silver