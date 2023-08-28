Teaching Service Commission ordered to provide information to teacher

News

Justice Robin Mohammed –

A HIGH COURT judge has ordered the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) to provide documents and information requested by a primary school teacher on a misconduct complaint made against him.

In the event the documents are no longer in the TSC’s possession, the commission will have to compensate the teacher. An assessment will be done by a master of the High Court. The TSC was given 28 days to “diligently search for and furnish” the teacher with the information he requested in a freedom of information request made in July 2019.

The orders were made on Thursday by Justice Robin Mohammed who granted the teacher permission to challenge the refusal by the TSC to provide the information. The judge also quashed the decision.

“If the Respondent is granted unrestricted authority to assert non-disclosure, the public interest in obtaining access to similar reports or statements of allegations, essential for promoting transparency and ensuring the accountability of governmental and public authorities, is susceptible to erosion and neglect.”

In his request, the teacher wanted the name of the person who made the report against him in 2016, and other information relating to an investigation of the allegation of misconduct.

Disciplinary proceedings against the teacher are ongoing.

In his lawsuit, the teacher’s attorneys maintained that he was entitled to the information as it pertained to matters of public interest and also concerned his prospects for promotion.

It was argued that false allegations of misconduct would tarnish his reputation and impede his future career advancement opportunities.

The TSC initially claimed that the information was exempt from disclosure under the FOIA as it could be classed as an “opinion, advice, or a recommendation” to the commission.

It then said a thorough search of its records was conducted and the requested documents were not found.

In his ruling, Mohammed rejected the commission’s arguments, saying, “In order to carry out such disciplinary proceedings, it is only reasonable to conclude that the respondent bears a duty to maintain records and dispose of them only once the disciplinary proceedings are concluded. “Any alternative course of action would contradict and render devoid of meaning any decision reached by the commission, rendering it irrational, unfounded, arbitrary, and undoubtedly unlawful.”

He said it was necessary to remind the TSC that in TT, the courts “have consistently upheld and developed the well-established right to freedom of information, recognising its paramount importance.

“Public authorities bear a duty to operate in accordance with the law and respect this fundamental right.”

He also chided the commission’s repeated assertions it was having difficulty accessing the information and its bold, and belated, assertion that it was no longer in possession of it,

“Such a stance appears highly untenable for a public entity entrusted with the significant responsibility with which it has been bestowed – namely, the ultimate determination of an investigation bearing grave ramifications for the applicant.

“In light of the statutory mandate and the overarching principles of statutory interpretation, any claimed exemptions, as presented in this case, must undergo rigorous scrutiny and be subjected to a strict construction of the exemption provisions.

“It is incumbent upon the public authority asserting the exemption to precisely specify the relevant provision and provide compelling evidence demonstrating its applicability to the specific request.”

He also said the decision to withhold the information raised “significant concerns” regarding the TSC’s exercise of its statutory powers and obligations.

“The mere assertion of difficulty in accessing or the purportedly broad nature of the request fails to provide a compelling rationale for withholding crucial information that is of public interest and relevance to the proceedings at hand.

“The Respondent’s failure to substantiate its claims with concrete evidence weakens its position and strengthens the applicant’s argument for review.

“ Moreover, it is essential to highlight the broader implications of the respondent’s decision on the principles of good governance, democratic values, and the rule of law.

“The court recognises that the disclosure of the requested information/documents is fundamental to ensuring transparency, accountability, and informed decision-making, particularly in matters of public importance such as the present case.

“The potential impact of the respondent’s refusal on the fairness, integrity, and legitimacy of the process cannot be overlooked.”

The commission was also ordered to pay the teacher’s legal costs for pursuing the lawsuit.

The teacher was represented by Navindra Ramnanan and Ricky Pandohee, while Rachael Jacobs and Michelle Benjamin represented the commission.