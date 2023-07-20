Teachers, priests, parents accused of sexually assaulting children

News

Teachers, priests and parents were among those accused of sexually assaulting children in their care over the past two years.

This according to ASP Christopher Aroon, who gave the statistics during a police media briefing at the Police Administration building in Port of Spain on Thursday morning.

Aroon said in 2023, 504 parents and family members were accused of sexual assault, while there were reports against 15 teachers. He said the statistics for 2022 were similar.

He said in 2022, two priests were arrested and charged for sexually assaulting children while one priest was arrested and charged on Wednesday.

In the past two weeks, two police officers have also been charged with sexual assault, he said.

Aroon said in 2022, 76 people were arrested and charged with varying forms of child abuse, while 106 people have been arrested and charged for this year.