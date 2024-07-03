TCL replaces 2 executive managers

News

Mexican cement producer Cemex is the majority owner of Trinidad Cement Ltd in Claxton Bay. – File photo by Lincoln Holder

Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) announced two changes to its executive management team on Wednesday.

It said its general manager, Guiellermo Rojo De Diego, will be replaced by Cemex vice president – commercial, Gonzalo Rueda Castillo, and Gustavo Alejandro Ruiz Silva will be replaced by Roberto Adrian Villarreal Villarreal as group strategic planning manager.

TCL made the announcement on the TT Stock Exchange’s website.

Rojo was appointed general manager in 2019 and will help Castillo transition into the role. Castillo will oversee TCL’s operations in TT, Barbados, and Guyana.

The announcement said Castillo has over 25 years’ experience in the company.

Silva was appointed strategic planning manager in 2021. His replacement, Villareal, has been in the Caribbean for the past ten years and was general manager responsible for operations in Barbados and Guyana.