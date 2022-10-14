Taxis to hike fares in south, west Trinidad

News

A Diego Martin Maxi Taxi allows passengers to disembark at the Port of Spain hub on Monday. The fare was increased by one dollar on Monday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Nearly three weeks after the 2022/2023 budget and the price increase in fuel announced in it, taxi associations have begun raising their fares.

The Diego Martin/Petit Valley Taxi Drivers Association has given notice of an increase in its services.

From November 1, passengers on the Diego Martin/Petit Valley route will pay $8.

All off-route destinations from Port of Spain to Diego Martin/Petit Valley will cost $14.

Short drops will cost $6 and all off-route journeys from short drop to inside Diego Martin/Petit Valley will cost $12.

Currently Diego Martin taxis charge $7 and maxis $6.

The Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) bus service from Port of Spain costs $3.

Additionally, the south-based Blackband Maxi Taxi Association announced an increase of $1 or $2, depending on the destination. This fare increase will take effect from November 7.

San Fernando to Princes Town currently costs $7, but will increase to $9.

Princes Town to Rio Claro is currently $10 but will increase to $12.

Princes Town to Moruga changes from $11 to $13; Tableland from $7 to $9; New Grant from $6 to $8 and St Mary’s from $7 to $9.

Short drops increase from $5 to $6.

Rio Claro to Mayaro increases from $8 to $10 and Mayaro to Guayaguayare from $7 to $9.

Ronnie Singh, Secretary of the Route Four Blackband Association, said it had not raised fares since 2017, but because of the increase in the cost of maintenance and the fifth increase in the cost of diesel, this decision was necessary.

The Route Four Association services upwards of 90 destinations in south-central and southeast Trinidad.

Its media release thanked the travelling public for its continuous support throughout the years and asked for understanding.