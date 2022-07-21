Taxi driver, passengers pulled out of car, robbed in Valencia

News

A taxi driver and two of her passengers were pulled out of the car they were travelling in and robbed by bandits in Valencia on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the 45-year-old driver dropped off two of her passengers on Oropouche Road, Valencia, at around 5.50 pm.

As she turned her car, a white Nissan AD Wagon around, she saw a man standing in the middle of the road.

The man pointed a shotgun at the car and ordered the driver and passengers to come out while a second bandit walked out of nearby bushes.

The bandits stole cellphones, a schoolbag and a wallet before getting in the car and driving off.

The driver made a report and officers of the Eastern Division Task Force began searching for the car.

Police found the car abandoned at Cemetery Street, Aripo, Arima.

Police from the Valencia CID are continuing enquiries.