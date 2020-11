The Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion re­ceived 800 of 10,000 de­vices at a cer­e­mo­ny held re­cent­ly at TATT’s of­fices in Barataria. This rep­re­sents the first tranche of de­vices avail­able via a mem­o­ran­dum of un­der­stand­ing (MoU) with the Telecom­mu­ni­ca­tion Au­thor­i­ty of T&T (TATT), which will al­low for the sup­ply of ICT-en­abled de­vices and SIM cards with da­ta plans to pub­lic schools across the coun­try.