TATT: Don’t be forced into bundled packages

The Telecommunications Authority of TT (TATT) offices at Eighth Street Ext, Barataria. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

The Telecommunications Authority (TATT) is telling consumers to choose what is best for them and not be forced into taking bundled packages by their internet service providers who threaten disconnection, through lost fixed telephone numbers and services, if they do not comply within three days.

In a release on Tuesday, TATT said the telecommunications sector is sufficiently liberalised with multiple service providers offering fixed and mobile telephone and broadband services.

It said consumers have a choice of service providers when considering their telecommunication needs, price and service quality which can be a stand alone service or bundle that meets their needs at an affordable price.

“If consumers feel forced into upgrading their services, they should contact their service provider and lodge an official complaint.

“If the matter is not resolved by the service provider, consumers should then contact TATT via 800 TATT or 800 8288 and lodge a complaint,” the release said.

More information on the rates charged by providers for individual and bundled services can be found under reports and prices on TATT’s website www.tatt.org.tt.