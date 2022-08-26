Task Force officers in car accident in Tobago

Tobago

Three Task Force police officers got into a car accident at Big Hole, Goodwood, Tobago, on Thursday night, while responding to a report about three men with guns in the Roxborough area.

Newsday learnt that two of the officers have since been discharged from the Scarborough General Hospital and sent on sick leave and the third officer has to see an orthopaedic specialist based in Trinidad.

In the meantime, she is expected to have a temporary cast put on her arm and will be discharged sometime today.