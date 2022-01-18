Tarouba man, 25, fined $600 for driving while disqualified

News

A 25-year-old Tarouba man, who was disqualified from driving last year, faced a San Fernando magistrate on Tuesday charged with two traffic offences.

PC Polo charged Shane Charles with driving while disqualified from holding a driver’s permit and uttering a forged document (a certificate of insurance).

Charles, an air-conditioning technician, pleaded guilty before senior magistrate Armina Mohammed-Deonarinesingh.

The magistrate fined Charles $600 with 30 days to pay or he will serve two months’ imprisonment with hard labour. Cpl Othello prosecuted.

On the uttering charge, the magistrate granted him $10,000 bail and adjourned the case to February 7.

The charges stemmed from a four-car accident involving Charles and other people at the Bonne Aventure Road, Gasparillo, on Sunday around midday.

While investigating, PCs Hosein and Polo of the Gasparillo police station asked Charles for his documents.He told them he had forgotten his permit in a van at work, and allegedly showed them a certificate of insurance.

Police took him to the police station, where he showed them a photo of his permit.

Checks revealed that he was disqualified last year, having failed to pay several tickets for traffic offences.