Tarodale man to face Princes Town court over traffic offences

ON January 26, a 35-year-old man from Tarodale was granted $10,000 surety bail by a justice of the peace (JP) charged with two traffic offences.

Shane Ramlogan is expected to appear in the Princes Town Magistrates’ Court on January 31 to answer the charges of driving without a driver’s permit and a valid insurance certificate.

He was also issued a fixed-penalty notice for allegedly failing to wear a seatbelt.

JP Mungroo granted bail.

Ramlogan was arrested by Princes Town municipal police in a road traffic exercise on January 26 between 8.30 am and 1.30 pm.

ASP Guzman co-ordinated the exercise, which Cpl Ali led.

The police also issued 32 fixed-penalty notices and completed 64 field interview forms.